Dr. Larry Krevolin, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.



Dr. Krevolin works at Clinical Nephrology Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.