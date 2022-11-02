Overview

Dr. Larry Kramer, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia, Jeanes Hospital and Nazareth Hospital.



Dr. Kramer works at Temple Physicians Inc in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.