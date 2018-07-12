Overview

Dr. Larry Koreen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Medical School.



Dr. Koreen works at Garnet Health Doctors, PC in Middletown, NY with other offices in Newburgh, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Eye Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.