Dr. Larry Kipp, DPM
Overview
Dr. Larry Kipp, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New Port Richey, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery. They graduated from GRACE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa.
Dr. Kipp works at
Locations
Coastal Podiatry Center5145 Deer Park Dr, New Port Richey, FL 34653 Directions (727) 809-1555Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Larry Kipp DPM16244 S Military Trl Ste 290, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 499-0033
Larry J Kipp DPM7211 N Dale Mabry Hwy Ste 100, Tampa, FL 33614 Directions (813) 933-2841
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Tampa
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr.Kipp for while now. The staff has been kind and helpful - no complaints. Keep in mind that every individual is different and everyone has their own personality. You have to get to know people before making comments - with that said, I enjoy everyone I encountered at the office. The doctor explains everything well and takes the time to answer questions. I have received inserts and I am getting other treatment right now and have had nothing but good experiences at their office. The doctor seems to be very knowledgeable.
About Dr. Larry Kipp, DPM
- Podiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1770699738
Education & Certifications
- University of Vienna
- St John's Hos Med Ctr
- GRACE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
