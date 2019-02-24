Overview

Dr. Larry Kilgore, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Oncology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Cumberland Medical Center and University of Tennessee Medical Center.



Dr. Kilgore works at University Gynecologic Oncology in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Cervical Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.