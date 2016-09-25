See All Neurosurgeons in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Larry Khoo, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (17)
Call for new patient details
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Larry Khoo, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Herniated Disc Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1245 Wilshire Blvd Ste 770, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 481-8500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Glendale
  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
  • PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Spinal Stenosis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Herniated Disc Surgery
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 25, 2016
    Dr. Khoo is one of the most qualified, caring, and patient physicians I've ever visited and at age 72 I've seen quite a few doctors over the years. First I saw Chris, who is his nurse-practitioner (and wife!) and she recorded a thorough history and performed an initial exam. She's a delightful person with a surprising command of neurology and orthopedics. Shortly thereafter Dr. Khoo came in and spent maybe 30 minutes examining me and then thoroughly explaining my problem and the possible alterna
    Bob1111 in north hollywood, ca — Sep 25, 2016
    About Dr. Larry Khoo, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497770457
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • YALE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Khoo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khoo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khoo has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Herniated Disc Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khoo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Khoo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khoo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khoo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khoo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

