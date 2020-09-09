Overview

Dr. Larry Kettlewell, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ocala, FL. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala, HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and HCA Florida West Marion Hospital, A part of HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.



Dr. Kettlewell works at CARESPOT URGENT CARE in Ocala, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.