Dr. Larry Kettlewell, DO
Dr. Larry Kettlewell, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Larry Kettlewell, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ocala, FL. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala, HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and HCA Florida West Marion Hospital, A part of HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.
Dr. Kettlewell works at
Locations
-
1
VIPcare - On Top of the World
8409 SW 80th St Ste 8, Ocala, FL 34481
Monday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Tuesday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Wednesday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Thursday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Friday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Adventhealth Ocala
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
- HCA Florida West Marion Hospital, A part of HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Kettlewell?
easy to talk with. complete exam, highly recommend
About Dr. Larry Kettlewell, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1346275427
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine
- West Virginia University Charleston Divison
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kettlewell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kettlewell accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kettlewell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kettlewell works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kettlewell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kettlewell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kettlewell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kettlewell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.