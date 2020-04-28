Dr. Ketcherside has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Larry Ketcherside, DPM
Overview
Dr. Larry Ketcherside, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Ketcherside works at
Locations
Podiatric Physicians of Louisville Psc9110 Leesgate Rd, Louisville, KY 40222 Directions (502) 426-7222
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I miss coming their our foot dr doesn’t give the care that is off ice does. I with you took Humana health
About Dr. Larry Ketcherside, DPM
- Podiatry
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1083907471
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ketcherside accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ketcherside has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ketcherside. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ketcherside.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ketcherside, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ketcherside appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.