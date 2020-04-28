See All Podiatrists in Louisville, KY
Dr. Larry Ketcherside, DPM

Podiatry
14 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Larry Ketcherside, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Ketcherside works at Podiatric Physicians of Louisville Psc in Louisville, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Podiatric Physicians of Louisville Psc
    9110 Leesgate Rd, Louisville, KY 40222 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 426-7222

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 28, 2020
    I miss coming their our foot dr doesn’t give the care that is off ice does. I with you took Humana health
    Teresa king — Apr 28, 2020
    About Dr. Larry Ketcherside, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • 1083907471
    Medical Education
    • DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
