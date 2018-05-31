Overview

Dr. Larry Houk, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Houk works at Integris Womens Care in Oklahoma City, OK with other offices in Norman, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.