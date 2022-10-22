Dr. Larry Horesh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horesh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Horesh, MD
Dr. Larry Horesh, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Hinesville, GA. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, Liberty Regional Medical Center, Memorial Health University Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Savannah Vascular Institute - Hinesville Office455 S Main St Ste 205, Hinesville, GA 31313 Directions (912) 352-8346Wednesday8:30am - 4:30pm
Savannah Vascular Institute, LLC4750 Waters Ave Ste 500, Savannah, GA 31404 Directions (912) 352-8346Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
- Liberty Regional Medical Center
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Horesh is a really nice person and I would recommend him very highly
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1154398709
- University of Alabama
- St. Louis Univ
- Yale University School of Medicine
- Interventional and Diagnostic Radiology and Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Dr. Horesh has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency and Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Horesh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Horesh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horesh.
