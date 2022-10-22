See All Interventional Radiologists & Vascular Radiologists in Hinesville, GA
Dr. Larry Horesh, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Larry Horesh, MD

Vascular & Interventional Radiology
4.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Larry Horesh, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Hinesville, GA. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, Liberty Regional Medical Center, Memorial Health University Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Horesh works at Savannah Vascular Institute in Hinesville, GA with other offices in Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency and Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Savannah Vascular Institute - Hinesville Office
    455 S Main St Ste 205, Hinesville, GA 31313 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 352-8346
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Savannah Vascular Institute, LLC
    4750 Waters Ave Ste 500, Savannah, GA 31404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 352-8346
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Candler Hospital
  • Liberty Regional Medical Center
  • Memorial Health University Medical Center
  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Atherosclerosis
Venous Insufficiency
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Atherosclerosis
Venous Insufficiency
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Visceral Aorta Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Horesh?

    Oct 22, 2022
    Dr Horesh is a really nice person and I would recommend him very highly
    L Carol — Oct 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Larry Horesh, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Larry Horesh, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Horesh to family and friends

    Dr. Horesh's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Horesh

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Larry Horesh, MD.

    About Dr. Larry Horesh, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular & Interventional Radiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154398709
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Alabama
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • St. Louis Univ
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Yale University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Interventional and Diagnostic Radiology and Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Larry Horesh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horesh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Horesh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Horesh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Horesh has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency and Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Horesh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Horesh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horesh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horesh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horesh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Larry Horesh, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.