Overview

Dr. Larry Horesh, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Hinesville, GA. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, Liberty Regional Medical Center, Memorial Health University Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Horesh works at Savannah Vascular Institute in Hinesville, GA with other offices in Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency and Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.