Overview

Dr. Larry Herron, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Herron works at Dr. Larry D. Herron, MD in San Luis Obispo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Spondylolisthesis, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Lumbar Spine Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.