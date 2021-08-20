Overview

Dr. Larry Ham, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with BronxCare Hospital Center - Grand Concourse Campus, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.



Dr. Ham works at Bronxcare Health System in Bronx, NY with other offices in Mineola, NY and Hempstead, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Yeast Infections and Amniocentesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.