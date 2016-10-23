Dr. Greenberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Larry Greenberg, MD
Dr. Larry Greenberg, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.
Locations
Espinoza Psychological Services Inc.15615 Alton Pkwy Ste 450, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 222-6662
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Greenberg is the best psychiatrist I have ever met, and I have had to see a lot due to refractory depression. He is very scientific, takes a thorough history, and uses labs and assessments to monitor progress. His knowledge of psychiatry and psychiatric drugs are encyclopaedic. I have referred other people to him with great success. He cares for adults and pediatric patients as well.
About Dr. Larry Greenberg, MD
- Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1831390103
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenberg.
