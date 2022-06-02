Overview

Dr. Larry Greenbaum, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Greenwood, IN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Columbus Regional Hospital, Franciscan Health Indianapolis, IU Health Methodist Hospital and Johnson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Greenbaum works at Indiana Internal Medicine Consultants in Greenwood, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.