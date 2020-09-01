Dr. Larry Good, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Good is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Good, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Larry Good, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lynbrook, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau.
They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Reflux Esophagitis and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 444 Merrick Rd Ste 102, Lynbrook, NY 11563 Directions (516) 766-0300
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Good?
Dr. Good is simply the best. As a fellow health care worker (I'm a pharmacist) it is obvious that he is a highly motivated, deeply caring physician. He keeps up on new therapies and treatment programs in not only his area of expertise but also in other areas. You would have to go far and wide to find any other physician with this motivation and dedication.
About Dr. Larry Good, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1437134418
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Good has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Good has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Good has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Reflux Esophagitis and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Good on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Good. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Good.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Good, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Good appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.