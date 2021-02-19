Dr. Larry Gibson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gibson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Gibson, MD
Overview
Dr. Larry Gibson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hixson, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Erlinger Baroness Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Northgate Neurology Pllc2051 Hamill Rd Ste 302, Hixson, TN 37343 Directions (423) 877-1212
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I started seeing Dr. Gibson in 2020. He listened to everything I said and answered my questions accordingly. He’s never tried to rush the visit whatsoever. I’ve had several appointments with him and he is always very attentive and knowledgeable in all areas of concern for me. I would highly recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Larry Gibson, MD
- Neurology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1114013521
Education & Certifications
- Hunter Holmes McGuire Va Medical Center
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Neurology
