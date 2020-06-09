See All General Surgeons in Great Neck, NY
Dr. Larry Gellman, MD

General Surgery
4.3 (17)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Larry Gellman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Gellman works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Surgical Specialties at Great Neck in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sleeve Gastrectomy and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NHPP Surgical Specialties at Great Neck
    310 E Shore Rd Ste 203, Great Neck, NY 11023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 482-8657

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleeve Gastrectomy
Intestinal Obstruction
Abdominoplasty
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Intestinal Obstruction
Abdominoplasty

Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendectomy Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Surgery Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Debridement Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Esophagomyotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Revision Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgery for Achalasia Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Muscle Biopsy Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Humana
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 09, 2020
    Went from a bmi of 42 to 24 in less than 1 year which was because of my hard work but it was Dr. Gellman who encouraged me to have a gastric sleeve it after only going to him for a consultation foe a huge hiatal hernia. He and his staff were supportive and caring. I came thru the surgery with flying colours and no complications and today I have no reflux and am fit and healthy. Thank you.
    June Stein — Jun 09, 2020
    About Dr. Larry Gellman, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174616767
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Larry Gellman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gellman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gellman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gellman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gellman works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Surgical Specialties at Great Neck in Great Neck, NY. View the full address on Dr. Gellman’s profile.

    Dr. Gellman has seen patients for Sleeve Gastrectomy and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gellman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Gellman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gellman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gellman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gellman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

