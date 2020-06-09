Overview

Dr. Larry Gellman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Gellman works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Surgical Specialties at Great Neck in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sleeve Gastrectomy and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.