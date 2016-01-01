Dr. Gandle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Larry Gandle, MD
Overview
Dr. Larry Gandle, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Zephyrhills, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Zephyrhills.
Locations
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Zephyrhills38010 Medical Center Ave, Zephyrhills, FL 33540 Directions (813) 783-1676
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Spring Hill7154 MEDICAL CENTER DR, Spring Hill, FL 34608 Directions (352) 596-1926Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Zephyrhills
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Larry Gandle, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1336109909
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Med Center
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Radiation Oncology
Dr. Gandle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gandle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gandle works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gandle. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gandle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gandle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gandle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.