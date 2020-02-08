Dr. Larry Frohman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frohman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Frohman, MD
Overview
Dr. Larry Frohman, MD is a Neuro-Ophthalmology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Neuro-Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with University Hospital.
Dr. Frohman works at
Locations
-
1
Rutgers Health Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery90 Bergen St, Newark, NJ 07103 Directions (973) 972-2065
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Just got back from my appointment today and first time I had felt the need to write a review. Most attentive doctor I ever went to. My problem wasn't neuro-ophthalmology related but he spent so much time going over my problems and referring to me to my next steps. I have had "mystery" symptoms for so long and always have been told how odd it was. No one tries to refer me to anyone else outside there specialty unless I try to pressure them but he was upfront about what my options were to try. He is a doctor who listens.
About Dr. Larry Frohman, MD
- Neuro-Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1760588180
Education & Certifications
- Nyu-Bellevue Hosp Ctr
- New York University School of Medicine
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
- Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med
- Swarthmore
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frohman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frohman accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frohman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frohman works at
Dr. Frohman has seen patients for Diplopia, Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frohman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Frohman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frohman.
