Overview

Dr. Larry Frohman, MD is a Neuro-Ophthalmology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Neuro-Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with University Hospital.



Dr. Frohman works at Rutgers Health Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery in Newark, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia, Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.