Dr. Larry Froch, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Froch works at Beverly Hills Anesthesia Inc in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Limb Cramp and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.