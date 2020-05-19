See All Neurosurgeons in Brandon, FL
Dr. Larry Fishman, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (197)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Larry Fishman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Shore Hospital and HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital.

Dr. Fishman works at Larry Fishman, MD in Brandon, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Larry Fishman, MD
    427 S Parsons Ave Ste 110, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 653-2770
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida South Shore Hospital
  • HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Anterior Cervical Herniated Disc Surgery With Fusion Chevron Icon
Anterior Cervical Herniated Disc Surgery With Plating and Fusion Chevron Icon
Anterior Cervical Microdiscectomy With Fusion Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Microdiscectomy Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Car Accident Injuries Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Surgery, Endoscopic Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Block Chevron Icon
Cervical Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Cervical Medial Branch Block Chevron Icon
Cervical Microdiscectomy Chevron Icon
Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Spinal Deformity Correction Chevron Icon
Complex Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Spinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Nerve Ablation Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Herniated Disc Procedure Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Image-Guided Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Lumbar Microdiscectomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Microdiscectomy Chevron Icon
Microsurgical Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
Motor Vehicle Accident Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Procedure Chevron Icon
Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Ablation Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Nerve Ablation Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Discectomy Chevron Icon
Spinal Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Internal Fixation Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transforaminal Lumbar Interbody Fusion (TLIF) Surgery Chevron Icon
Vertebroplasty Chevron Icon
XLIF® (eXtreme Lateral Interbody Fusion) Procedure Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 197 ratings
    Patient Ratings (197)
    5 Star
    (162)
    4 Star
    (9)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (23)
    May 19, 2020
    2008 I had a discectomy with fusion On C4 and C5. I highly recommend him. Now keep in mind nothing will after a surgery like that will ever be 100% again. Exercise, do therapy, and stretch! He made my life better ten fold. I have 2 children and work out every day. I am 40 years old now. I could t even move before I saw him. Thank you for my life back Doctor Fishman.
    Amanda — May 19, 2020
    About Dr. Larry Fishman, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720049968
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Medical College Of Pennsylvania
    Residency
    • Mayo Clinic - Rochester|Mayo Clinic-Rochester
    Internship
    • University Of California
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Dr. Larry Fishman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fishman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fishman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fishman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fishman works at Larry Fishman, MD in Brandon, FL. View the full address on Dr. Fishman’s profile.

    197 patients have reviewed Dr. Fishman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fishman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fishman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fishman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

