Dr. Larry Fish, MD
Overview
Dr. Larry Fish, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Springfield, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Madison Health and Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital.
Locations
John W. Dobson MD Inc.2330 E HIGH ST, Springfield, OH 45505 Directions (937) 324-3937
- 2 900 Scioto St Ste 8, Urbana, OH 43078 Directions (937) 652-3828
Community Foot Care9 E 2nd St, London, OH 43140 Directions (740) 852-3440
Hospital Affiliations
- Madison Health
- Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Fish has been an excellent ophthalmologist for all the years I have been seen in the practice. He has never failed to get me in quickly and works especially hard when it is urgent to see you the same day. I have had two cataract surgeries and Dr Fish did them both with no issues or complications at all.
About Dr. Larry Fish, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1124019187
Education & Certifications
- LSU Eye Ctr
- La Co-Usc
- Jewish Hospital
- Ohio State U, College of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Fish has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fish accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fish has seen patients for Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fish on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fish speaks Chinese.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Fish. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fish.
