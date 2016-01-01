Overview

Dr. Larry Finkelstein, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lankenau Medical Center and Roxborough Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Finkelstein works at Specialty Care in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.