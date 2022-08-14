Overview

Dr. Larry Ferdinand, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED|Howard University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore and Pascagoula Hospital.



Dr. Ferdinand works at Ochsner Health Center - Covington in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.