Dr. Larry Feliciano, MD

Family Medicine
4.5 (17)
Call for new patient details
38 years of experience
Dr. Larry Feliciano, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in W Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Davao Medical School Foundation, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Sacramento and Walnut Creek Medical Center.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    515 Michigan Blvd # W, W Sacramento, CA 95691 (916) 518-0888

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Methodist Hospital of Sacramento
  Walnut Creek Medical Center

    Jul 12, 2020
    Dr. Feliciano has been our family doctor for almost 25 yrs. We felt blessed to have such a great doctor. He is humble, knowledgeable, patient and willing to listen and discuss what's best for you. I will forever remember your care, love, and treatments for my Mom. Thank you for your kindness, sincere care and concern to make my family in good health. His staff were very competent, professional and supportive to their patients. Special thanks to one of his staff Ms. Judith for her excellent and expertise with my medical issues.....regarding results of my several tests, referrals and prescription refills. She's a big help in your medical clinic helping the needs of the patients in your absence. God bless you Dr. Feliciano and your staff.
Aida de Vega — Jul 12, 2020
    Family Medicine
    38 years of experience
    English, Filipino, Spanish and Tagalog
    1811965791
    Internship
    Natividad Med Center
    Medical Education
    Davao Medical School Foundation, College Of Medicine
    Dr. Feliciano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Feliciano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Feliciano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feliciano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feliciano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

