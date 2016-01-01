See All Plastic Surgeons in San Francisco, CA
Dr. Larry Fan, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Larry Fan, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Larry Fan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with California Pacific Medical Center - California Campus, California Pacific Medical Center - Davies Campus, Saint Francis Memorial Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.

Dr. Fan works at Edward P. Miranda, MD A Medical Corporation in San Francisco, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. John Talley, MD
Dr. John Talley, MD
6 (9)
View Profile
Dr. Rex Moulton-Barrett, MD
Dr. Rex Moulton-Barrett, MD
10 (378)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Edward P. Miranda, MD A Medical Corporation
    77 Van Ness Ave Apt 302, San Francisco, CA 94102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 655-7546

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • California Pacific Medical Center - California Campus
  • California Pacific Medical Center - Davies Campus
  • Saint Francis Memorial Hospital
  • St. Mary's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Fan?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Larry Fan, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Larry Fan, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Fan to family and friends

    Dr. Fan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Fan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Larry Fan, MD.

    About Dr. Larry Fan, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese, Mandarin, Mandarin and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316925183
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • 9th People's Hospital-For Aesthetic Surgery
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UCSF Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • U C S F Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Harvard Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Larry Fan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fan accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Fan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fan works at Edward P. Miranda, MD A Medical Corporation in San Francisco, CA. View the full address on Dr. Fan’s profile.

    Dr. Fan speaks Chinese, Mandarin, Mandarin and Spanish.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Fan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Larry Fan, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.