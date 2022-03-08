Dr. Larry Epperson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Epperson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Epperson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Larry Epperson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They completed their residency with Maryland Gen Hospital
Dr. Epperson works at
Locations
Neurology Consultants of Montgomery PC1722 Pine St Ste 700, Montgomery, AL 36106 Directions (334) 834-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- East Alabama Medical Center
- Jackson Hospital and Clinic
- Prattville Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Epperson saved both my arms/hands as well as my legs! I had Polio at age 2 and was diagnosed with Post Polio Syndrome at age 39, he saved my life practically, he's the best there is in Alabama and better than the Neurologists in Michigan!! He's great and I'm very proud to be his patient for 23 years!!
About Dr. Larry Epperson, MD
- Neurology
- English, Spanish
- 1669469888
Education & Certifications
- Maryland Gen Hospital
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Epperson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Epperson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Epperson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Epperson works at
Dr. Epperson has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Polyneuropathy and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Epperson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Epperson speaks Spanish.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Epperson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Epperson.
