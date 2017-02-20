See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Larry Dobkin, MD

Geriatric Medicine
3.5 (7)
Call for new patient details
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Larry Dobkin, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital and Upmc Mercy.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1800 Murray Ave Unit 8158, Pittsburgh, PA 15217 (412) 889-3747

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Saint Clair Hospital
  Upmc Mercy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaccination
Geriatric Assessment
Back Pain
Vaccination
Geriatric Assessment
Back Pain
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Chlamydia Infections
Chronic Neck Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Diarrhea
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Insomnia
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Outer Ear Infection
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Rash
Sinusitis
Tobacco Use Disorder
Vertigo
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Asthma
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Confusion
Constipation
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dry Skin
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gout
Hair Loss
Hammer Toe
Headache
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypothyroidism
Indigestion
Itchy Skin
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Loss of Taste
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Raynaud's Disease
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Symptomatic Menopause
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Insufficiency
Vitamin B Deficiency
Wheezing
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 20, 2017
    Dr. Dobkin has always apologized if I had to wait long, he takes time to talk to you instead of rushing you out the door. He has been my doctor for over 20 years .. I trust him, and that alone is worth waiting for my turn when I have an appointment.
    Ruth Arnold in Jefferson, PA — Feb 20, 2017
    About Dr. Larry Dobkin, MD

    Geriatric Medicine
    42 years of experience
    English
    1669419297
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
    Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dobkin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dobkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Dobkin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dobkin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dobkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dobkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

