Dr. Larry Dobbs, MD
Dr. Larry Dobbs, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Belleville, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Belleville.
Msa Alliance LLC2900 Frank Scott Pkwy W, Belleville, IL 62223 Directions (618) 235-8080
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Belleville
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MercyCare Health Plans
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Dobbs did surgery on me 19 years ago for a pretty invasive cholesteatoma. Since then, I have not had any issues until last week when I got the flu and had drainage coming from that ear. I went to an ENT here in San Francisco where I now live. That doctor was so impressed with the work that Dr. Dobbs had done and told me there is no way my tumor would ever come back. Thanks Dr. Dobbs
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1881628931
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- Kessler Usaf Med Ctr
- University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Dobbs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dobbs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dobbs has seen patients for Otitis Media, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dobbs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Dobbs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dobbs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dobbs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dobbs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.