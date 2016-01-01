Overview

Dr. Larry Dean, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.



Dr. Dean works at Champaign Dental Group in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.