Dr. Larry Daugherty, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Larry Daugherty, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Dr. Daugherty works at
Locations
Anchorage Radiation Oncology Center188 W Northern Lights Blvd Ste 100, Anchorage, AK 99503 Directions (907) 562-2002
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
I was diagnosed with a GBM in April 2018. He suggest I use the Optune device by Novocure to shrink and to keep my GBM under control. Dr. Daugherty is always smiling and upbeat. I have been seeing him for 2 years and 3 months. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Larry Daugherty, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1407011208
Education & Certifications
- Drexel University College of Medicine, Hahnemann University Hospital
- Mayo Clinic
- Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Daugherty has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daugherty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daugherty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Daugherty speaks Spanish.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Daugherty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daugherty.
