Dr. Larry Cutler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cutler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Cutler, MD
Overview
Dr. Larry Cutler, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Huntingdon Valley, PA. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Cutler works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Midlantic Urology1800 Byberry Rd Ste 1203, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006 Directions
-
2
Midlantic Urology1235 Old York Rd Ste 218, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cutler?
Excellent doctor
About Dr. Larry Cutler, MD
- Urologic Oncology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1699715532
Education & Certifications
- Medical College Of Pennsylvania Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cutler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cutler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cutler works at
Dr. Cutler has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Incontinence and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cutler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Cutler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cutler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cutler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cutler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.