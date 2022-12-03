See All Cardiologists in St Augustine, FL
Dr. Larry Van-Thomas Crisco, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (87)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Larry Van-Thomas Crisco, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in St Augustine, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina|University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville, Flagler Hospital and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.

Dr. Crisco works at First Coast Heart & Vascular Center in St Augustine, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Peripheral Artery Catheterization, Coronary Angioplasty and Atherectomy and Stent along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    First Coast Heart & Vascular Center
    100 Whetstone Pl Ste 102, St Augustine, FL 32086 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 788-7297
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
  • Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
  • Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
  • Flagler Hospital
  • HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent
Aneurysm
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina
  View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Aneurysm
Carotid Artery Disease
Chest Pain
Heart Disease
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
Sinus Bradycardia
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Hypertension
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Arrhythmia Screening
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Chest Pain Evaluation
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Congestive Heart Failure
Coronary Angiogram
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Echocardiography
Heart Murmur
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hypotension
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Nuclear Stress Testing
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD)
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Septal Defect
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sinus Tachycardia
Stress Test
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Syncope
  View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test
Tilt Table Testing
Treadmill Stress Test
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Unstable Angina
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
Accelerated Hypertension
Aneurysm of Heart
Ankle Disorders
Aortic Diseases
Cardiac Arrest
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiac Tamponade
Cardioversion, Elective
Carotid Artery Stenosis
Claudication
Coarctation of the Aorta
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Coronary Artery Aneurysm
Endocarditis
Endovascular Disorders
Heart Block
Hypertensive Encephalopathy
Intermittent Claudication
Ischemia
  View other providers who treat Ischemia
Limb Swelling
Long QT Syndrome
Marfan Syndrome
Peripheral Artery Disease
Pulmonary Disease
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Renal Artery Stenosis (RAS)
Secondary Hypertension
Subaortic Stenosis
Thoracentesis
Thrombolysis
Thrombosis
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR)
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary)
Vascular Disease
Venous Hypertension
Ventricular Fibrillation
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Veteran Administration Plan
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 87 ratings
    Patient Ratings (87)
    5 Star
    (73)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Dec 03, 2022
    For over 20 years we were satisfied with a couple of local cardiologists but then Dr. Crisco was called-in to save my husband’s leg when the attending surgeon couldn’t. After my husband recovered we switched to Dr. Crisco and have realized how inadequate my husband’s treatment has been for the past 20 years! Dr. Crisco has the knowledge, the bedside manner and determination to achieve the best health possible for my husband. He’s the BEST! Definitely 100%!
    D Nipper — Dec 03, 2022
    About Dr. Larry Van-Thomas Crisco, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1952395782
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Emory University Cardiology|Emory University Hospital
    Residency
    • Department Of Internal Medicine University Of Michigan
    Internship
    • Department Of Internal Medicine University Of Michigan|University Of Michigan Health System
    Medical Education
    • University Of North Carolina|University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Larry Van-Thomas Crisco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crisco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Crisco has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Crisco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Crisco works at First Coast Heart & Vascular Center in St Augustine, FL. View the full address on Dr. Crisco’s profile.

    Dr. Crisco has seen patients for Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Peripheral Artery Catheterization, Coronary Angioplasty and Atherectomy and Stent, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crisco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    87 patients have reviewed Dr. Crisco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crisco.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crisco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crisco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

