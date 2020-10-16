Overview

Dr. Larry Coker, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fayetteville, AR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center - Springdale and Washington Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Coker works at Northwest Medical Plaza - Wedington in Fayetteville, AR with other offices in Davenport, IA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.