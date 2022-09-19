Overview

Dr. Larry Chinitz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Chinitz works at Nyu Langone Health - Heart Rhythm Center in New York, NY with other offices in Hollis, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Arrhythmias along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.