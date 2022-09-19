Dr. Larry Chinitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chinitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Chinitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Larry Chinitz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Chinitz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Nyu Langone Health - Heart Rhythm Center403 E 34th St Fl 4, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-7149
-
2
Pediatric Multiple Sclerosis Center240 E 38th St Fl 18, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-7149
- 3 19215 Radnor Rd, Hollis, NY 11423 Directions (212) 263-7149
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chinitz?
Dr. Chinitz is a remarkably talented physician who has special skills to help his patients. I had paroxysmal atrial fibrillation which began about five years ago which was becoming increasingly frequent. As a physician myself, and having the ability to get first hand information about who to seek for counselling and treatgment, I found Dr. Chinitz. After severfal meetings, he did perform an ablation and I have been essentially free of atrial fibrillation since his operation. This may not be the case for everyone of his patients, but I can say that I have recommended him to many of my friends and patients and they have generally had great success. He well deserves the top grade of five stars! Lewis H. Kaminester, M.D., F.A.A.D., F.A.C.P., FFSDDS Dermatologist. North Palm Beach, Florida.
About Dr. Larry Chinitz, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Yiddish
- 1053307355
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chinitz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chinitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chinitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chinitz works at
Dr. Chinitz has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Arrhythmias, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chinitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chinitz speaks Yiddish.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Chinitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chinitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chinitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chinitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.