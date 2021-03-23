Dr. Larry Chiang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chiang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Chiang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Larry Chiang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.
Dr. Chiang works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Escondido Internal Medicine Inc.215 S Hickory St Ste 126, Escondido, CA 92025 Directions
-
2
Lawrence Chang MD665 Camino de los Mares Ste 301, San Clemente, CA 92673 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Escondido
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chiang?
Wonderful doctor. Listens to the patient.
About Dr. Larry Chiang, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, Mandarin and Minnan
- 1912952524
Education & Certifications
- Scripps Mercy Hospital-San Diego
- Scripps Mercy Hospital-San Diego
- University of Southern California School of Medicine
- Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chiang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Chiang using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Chiang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chiang works at
Dr. Chiang speaks Mandarin and Minnan.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Chiang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chiang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chiang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chiang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.