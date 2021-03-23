See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Escondido, CA
Dr. Larry Chiang, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Larry Chiang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.

Dr. Chiang works at Escondido Internal Medicine in Escondido, CA with other offices in San Clemente, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Escondido Internal Medicine Inc.
    215 S Hickory St Ste 126, Escondido, CA 92025
    Lawrence Chang MD
    665 Camino de los Mares Ste 301, San Clemente, CA 92673

  Palomar Medical Center Poway
  Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
  Palomar Medical Center Escondido

Mar 23, 2021
Wonderful doctor. Listens to the patient.
Karol Manell — Mar 23, 2021
About Dr. Larry Chiang, MD

  Internal Medicine
  26 years of experience
  English, Mandarin and Minnan
  1912952524
  Scripps Mercy Hospital-San Diego
  Scripps Mercy Hospital-San Diego
  University of Southern California School of Medicine
  Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
