Neurology
2.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Larry Charleston IV, MD is a Neurology Specialist in East Lansing, MI. 

Dr. Charleston IV works at MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY DEPARTMENT OF MEDICINE INTERNAL MEDICINE CLINIC in East Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    MSU Health Care Neurology & Ophthalmology
    804 Service Rd, East Lansing, MI 48824 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 353-8122
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Hospital - University of Michigan

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Larry Charleston IV, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730314782
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
