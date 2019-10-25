Overview

Dr. Larry Charlamb, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Liverpool, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE AT CORTLAND and is affiliated with Oneida Health Hospital, Oswego Hospital, Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center and Upstate University Hospital.



Dr. Charlamb works at Upstate Cardiovascular Group in Liverpool, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.