Dr. Larry Chabot, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chabot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Chabot, DDS
Overview
Dr. Larry Chabot, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Greensboro, NC.
Dr. Chabot works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Chabot, Larry Lee3201 Brassfield Rd Ste 100, Greensboro, NC 27410 Directions (336) 355-0139
View All Accepted Carriers
- Delta Dental
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chabot?
Dr. Chabot has an easy manner coupled with excellent professionalism. His hygienist is the best my family has ever experienced.
About Dr. Larry Chabot, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1053356253
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chabot has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chabot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chabot works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Chabot. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chabot.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chabot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chabot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.