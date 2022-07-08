Overview

Dr. Larry Carter, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Augusta.



Dr. Carter works at Legend Orthopaedics in Augusta, GA with other offices in Evans, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.