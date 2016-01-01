See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Carmichael, CA
Cardiothoracic Surgery
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
57 years of experience
Dr. Larry Cardoza, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center.

Dr. Cardoza works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Carmichael, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    6555 Coyle Ave Ste 190, Carmichael, CA 95608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carotid Artery Disease
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft
Carotid Artery Disease
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Larry Cardoza, MD

  • Cardiothoracic Surgery
  • 57 years of experience
  • English, Spanish
  • Male
  • 1790721322
Education & Certifications

  • Highland Genl Hosp|University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics
  • San Francisco General Hospital
  • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
  • General Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mercy San Juan Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Larry Cardoza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cardoza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Cardoza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Cardoza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Cardoza works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Carmichael, CA. View the full address on Dr. Cardoza’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Cardoza. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cardoza.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cardoza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cardoza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.