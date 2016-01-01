Dr. Larry Cardoza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cardoza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Cardoza, MD
Dr. Larry Cardoza, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center.
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic6555 Coyle Ave Ste 190, Carmichael, CA 95608 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 57 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- Highland Genl Hosp|University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics
- San Francisco General Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- General Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
