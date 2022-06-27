See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Lexington, KY
Dr. Larry Butler, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (30)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Larry Butler, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital and Saint Joseph East.

Dr. Butler works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Obstetrics & Gynecology in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Perimenopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Obstetrics & Gynecology
    211 Fountain Ct Ste 230, Lexington, KY 40509 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Symptomatic Menopause
Perimenopause
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Symptomatic Menopause
Perimenopause

Ratings & Reviews

3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 30 ratings
Patient Ratings (30)
5 Star
(20)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(7)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Larry Butler, MD

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 44 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1053352500
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Albert B Chandler Med Ctr
Residency
Internship
  • Albert B Chandler Med Ctr
Internship
Medical Education
  • University of Kentucky College of Medicine
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Board Certifications
Hospital Affiliations

  • Saint Joseph Hospital
  • Saint Joseph East

