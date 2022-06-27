Overview

Dr. Larry Butler, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital and Saint Joseph East.



Dr. Butler works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Obstetrics & Gynecology in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Perimenopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

