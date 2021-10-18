Overview

Dr. Larry Burrows, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Burrows works at Texas Health Family Care in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.