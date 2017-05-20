See All General Surgeons in Norman, OK
General Surgery
4.5 (7)
50 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Larry Burns, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Norman, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Burns works at Whole Woman's Health of Oklahoma LLC in Norman, OK. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Whole Woman's Health of Oklahoma LLC
    2453 Wilcox Dr, Norman, OK 73069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 217-8635

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 20, 2017
    Edmond, OK — May 20, 2017
    About Dr. Larry Burns, DO

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245355544
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Burns has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Burns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Burns works at Whole Woman's Health of Oklahoma LLC in Norman, OK. View the full address on Dr. Burns’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Burns. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burns.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

