Dr. Larry Buckel, MD
Dr. Larry Buckel, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Greenwood, IN. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON.
Greenwood Dermatology92 S Park Blvd, Greenwood, IN 46143 Directions (317) 848-0001Monday6:00am - 4:00pmTuesday6:00am - 4:00pmWednesday6:00am - 4:00pmThursday6:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr Buckle for over almost 30 years and I would never consider going anywhere else. I have sent my Wife and daughter to him as well. I find him to very courteous, willing to answer questions and working hard to get people taken care of quickly. He may be a little fast for some people, but I like the fact that he comes in immediately and takes care of business. Some people may be put off by this.
About Dr. Larry Buckel, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1811090939
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buckel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buckel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buckel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Buckel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buckel.
