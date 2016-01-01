Overview

Dr. Larry Brown, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM.



Dr. Brown works at Champaign Dental Group in Birmingham, AL with other offices in Albertville, AL, Oxford, AL and Gadsden, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Vitreous Hemorrhage, Stye and Vitreoretinal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.