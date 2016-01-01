Overview

Dr. Larry Broadwell, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Springhill Medical Center and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.



Dr. Broadwell works at UCLA Health Burbank Rheumatology in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Arthritis and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.