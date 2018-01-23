Overview

Dr. Larry Bookman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Comanche County Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Bookman works at Digestive Disease Specialists, Inc. in Edmond, OK with other offices in Midwest City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.