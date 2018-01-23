Dr. Larry Bookman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bookman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Bookman, MD
Overview
Dr. Larry Bookman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Comanche County Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Digestive Disease Specialists, Inc.4833 Integris Pkwy Ste 315, Edmond, OK 73034 Directions (405) 737-4464
Digestive Disease Specialists8121 National Ave Ste 303, Midwest City, OK 73110 Directions (405) 737-4464
Hospital Affiliations
- Comanche County Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I went in after two years of suffering with IBS... Dr Bookman spent about 30 minutes listening to me and diagnosing based on a prior colonoscopy. I have followed his instructions and take the medication and feel like a real live human being once again...
About Dr. Larry Bookman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Uc Irvine Long Beach Va Hospital
- University Calif Irvine
- Okla Health Scis Center
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- Oklahoma University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
