See All Neurologists in Glen Burnie, MD
Dr. Larry Blum, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Larry Blum, MD

Neurology
4.5 (18)
Call for new patient details
41 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Larry Blum, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center and Anne Arundel Medical Center.

Dr. Blum works at UM BWMC Spine and Neuroscience Center in Glen Burnie, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor and Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    UM BWMC Spine and Neuroscience Center
    255 Hospital Dr Ste 208, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 553-8160

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
  • Anne Arundel Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Tremor
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Dystonia
Tremor
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Dystonia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Leukodystrophy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 18 ratings
Patient Ratings (18)
5 Star
(15)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Blum?

Mar 26, 2021
Extremely caring- he made feel that even if he could not take care of my condition he would help me find the right medical provider.
— Mar 26, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Larry Blum, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Larry Blum, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Blum to family and friends

Dr. Blum's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Blum

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Larry Blum, MD.

About Dr. Larry Blum, MD

Specialties
  • Neurology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 41 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1053300962
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Fellowship
Residency
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Residency
Internship
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Internship
Medical Education
  • HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Neurology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Blum has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Blum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Blum works at UM BWMC Spine and Neuroscience Center in Glen Burnie, MD. View the full address on Dr. Blum’s profile.

Dr. Blum has seen patients for Tremor and Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

18 patients have reviewed Dr. Blum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blum.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Larry Blum, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.