Dr. Larry Blankenship Jr, MD
Dr. Larry Blankenship Jr, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Anderson, IN. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Anderson and Community Hospital Anderson.
Locations
Central Indiana Neurology1210 Medical Arts Blvd Ste 114, Anderson, IN 46011 Directions (765) 298-4545
Central Indiana Neurology PC1601 Medical Arts Blvd Ste 102, Anderson, IN 46011 Directions (765) 298-4545
Ascension St.Vincent Anderson2015 Jackson St, Anderson, IN 46016 Directions (765) 649-2511
Central Indiana Neurology2101 Jackson St Ste 106, Anderson, IN 46016 Directions (765) 298-4545
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Anderson
- Community Hospital Anderson
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
He has been seeing our disabled son for the last 3 years. He listens very carefully and always makes sure to include our son in all conversations. He has a scribe to take notes during the visit and I think this is a great way to interact more closely with the patient. Our previous neurologist was a hard act to follow, but we are happy he recommended Dr. Blankenship. All of his office staff is friendly and helpful.
About Dr. Larry Blankenship Jr, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Dr. Blankenship Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blankenship Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blankenship Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blankenship Jr has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blankenship Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Blankenship Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blankenship Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blankenship Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blankenship Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.